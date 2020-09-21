LOCAL lockdown restriction have been announced for the Newport and Blaenau Gwent areas as coronavirus cases rise.

The new measures will come into force at 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, September 22) for everyone living in the two Gwent counties.

The new Welsh Government restrictions are:

People must not leave or enter Newport and/or Blaenau Gwent without a "reasonable excuse". This includes travelling for work or for education.

No indoor meetings with people from other households – people in Newport and Blaenau Gwent cannot form or be in so-called "extended households" for the time being.

All pubs and licensed premised must close at 11pm.

Everyone aged over 11 must wear a mask in indoor public areas (this is already a Wales-wide rule).

The rule on licensed premises closing at 11pm will also come into effect in the Caerphilly county borough area tomorrow at 6pm.

Announcing the new measures today, Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething said: Following the decision to place additional coronavirus restrictions in place in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, we have seen a worrying and rapid rise in cases in four other south Wales council areas – Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport.

"In many cases, this is linked to people socialising indoors without social distancing. We are seeing evidence of coronavirus spreading. We need to take action to control and, ultimately, reduce its spread and protect people’s health.

"It’s always a difficult decision to introduce restrictions but coronavirus has not gone away – it is still circulating in communities across Wales and, as we are seeing in parts of South Wales, small clusters can quickly cause real issues in local communities.

"We need everyone’s help to bring coronavirus under control. We need everyone to pull together and to follow the measures which are there to protect you and your loved ones."

The same local lockdown measures will be in force in Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil from 6pm tomorrow.