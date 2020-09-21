HERE are some of your reactions to the news from the Welsh Government that Newport will be going into a local lockdown from 6pm tomorrow.
Blaenau Gwent has also been added as coronavirus cases rise across south Wales.
Round 2........... https://t.co/sAMhexxhmU— 🏴Rich🏴 (@7Richieboy) September 21, 2020
Wasn’t gonna be long before we were back in lockdown 🤦♂️ https://t.co/SguAffx9ID— Cory O'Connor (@CoryOConnor96) September 21, 2020
People must not leave or enter Newport and/or Blaenau Gwent without a "reasonable excuse". This includes travelling for work or for education.
No indoor meetings with people from other households – people in Newport and Blaenau Gwent cannot form or be in so-called "extended households" for the time being.
Well we all knew it was coming 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ https://t.co/xl5NtAiydq— Kate Mercer (@_KateMercer) September 21, 2020
All pubs and licensed premised must close at 11pm.
Many are pleading with the public to not "panic buy" again as during the coronavirus lockdown in March many shelves were stripped of essential items.
As someone who has pasta and toilet roll on their shopping list this week could you not panic buy because you don’t need to ok cheers love you bye x #NewportLockdown— Coops | Cwps (@SimonCoopey) September 21, 2020
I can't even say I'm shocked that Blaenau Gwent and Newport are back in local lockdown, I hope those making jokes today don't lose someone tomorrow.— Elle🍃 (@EllieMayGregory) September 21, 2020
yay Newport going into lockdown 🥺— gabby 🎃 (@lfcgabby) September 21, 2020