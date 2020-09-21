SCHOOLS in Gwent are to remain open despite Newport and Blaenau Gwent both being sent into local lockdown.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething made the announcement at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing earlier today.
He said that the position of the First Minister Mark Drakeford, and the Welsh Government, had not changed.
On Friday Mr Drakeford said that keeping schools open in Wales was "top priority".
Asked by the South Wales Argus if there were any plans to close schools in Gwent if cases of the virus keep rising, he said: "I don't think we're at that point as far as national discussions are concerned."
Now, after revealing the new restrictions which are to come into effect for Newport and Blaenau Gwent from 6pm tomorrow, Mr Gething said that this view has not changed.
"No change in the priority of keeping schools open," he said.
"There is less chance of children catching the virus.
"Not attending school has an impact on children mentally, as well as on their learning. We know that some children did not benefit from distance learning [before the summer]."