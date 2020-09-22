“I can’t do the research myself, but I stand alongside the researchers and I am part of the progress that is being made.” Linda, from south Wales.

Linda has first-hand experience of how cancer impacts a family and the importance of funding cancer research. Her son was diagnosed with testicular cancer on the eve of his wedding. Her dad died of cancer, and six years ago her husband was diagnosed with prostrate cancer. Linda tells her story and how you can help fund ongoing research.

Professor Duncan Baird is the research lead at the Division of Cancer and Genetics at Cardiff University, professor Baird gives us an important insight into the work he and his team are undertaking and how money raised through the Gifts In Wills scheme is helping fund his life-saving work.

Around 19,300* people in Wales are diagnosed with cancer each year.

That’s over 50 people diagnosed with cancer every day in Wales.

Which is why research in to finding new, kinder treatments and improved tests is so vital. And research requires funding.

Many research projects in Wales benefit from the generosity of people leaving a gift to Cancer Research UK in their Will.

Linda, who lives in South Wales, knows first-hand how cancer can affect families.

“My son was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was 26. He was about to get married and was going to be a father too. He had surgery a week before his wedding and went on honeymoon not knowing the type or severity of the cancer, so not knowing if he would need chemotherapy on his return. That was 19 years ago, and he and his wife now have two children.

“Since then, my dad died from cancer, and my husband Mike was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago. All three experiences are the reasons why we need to support research.

“After my son’s treatment, I wanted to say, ‘Thank You’. He had benefited from research and treatment which had taken place sometime before his diagnosis. I wanted to help pass that gift on to others in the future so that they could benefit in the same way.

“So, we pledged a gift in our Will and set up a regular donation to Cancer Research UK. I see a legacy (a gift left in your Will) as a celebration of the progress which has been made by research, while it also recognises how much more work needs to be done. It means we can be optimistic about future diagnosis and treatment.

“Going through cancer can be such a traumatic and dark time for a family, but leaving a legacy feels a very positive way of doing something about it. No gift is too small – every gift helps, and I would say to others ‘Do this and be part of this progress too’.

“When I hear about a news story about research or hear a survival story, I feel involved. I get so much out of supporting and seeing where the money goes. Together, we are greater than the sum of our parts. I can’t do the research myself, but I stand alongside the researchers and I am part of the progress that is being made.”

Gifts in Wills fund over a third of our life-saving research. These vital legacies, together with the commitment of the researchers to make progress, are so important to helping those in the future who face cancer.

To find out more, get your free Gifts in Wills guide

Together we will beat cancer.

'Cancer Research UK funding is fundamental to everything we do'

Professor Duncan Baird is the research lead at the Division of Cancer and Genetics at Cardiff University. Professor Baird and his team are studying special DNA structures found inside our cells, known as telomeres, and the role they play in cancer. Telomeres are the caps at the ends of chromosomes, which are the long strings of DNA inside our cells that contain our genetic informations. They’re a bit like the plastic cap on the end of a shoelace.

“Our lab has developed the highest resolution approach available to measure how long telomeres are. We have also defined the length at which telomeres become dysfunctional and chromosomes start to become damaged.

"Our results have shown that telomere length can be used to define both the prognosis and the response to treatment of patients with several different types of cancer, including chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, myelodysplasia, multiple myeloma and breast cancer. We have developed our technology for clinical application, and we are in the process of bringing this technology to cancer patients and the pharmaceutical industry.

“My lab is currently supported by Cancer Research UK via a 5-year programme grant. This long-term funding provides stability and allows people in the lab to develop more ambitious programmes of work than they could if they were employed on standard 3-year research contracts. Cancer Research UK funding is fundamental to everything we do.

“Both my parents died of cancer. For both it was very sudden. My mother in particular went from diagnosis to death in a matter of months and had no opportunity to say goodbye to any of her family. It’s for the many people like my parents that I want to keep contributing to our collective understanding of cancer.

“It’s sobering to think that a large proportion of the funding that keeps our laboratory going has come from those who have sadly passed away, but have committed to giving to Cancer Research UK, leaving their money to go towards the combined efforts of the research community into finding more effective therapies for cancer patients.”

Gifts in Wills fund over a third of our life-saving research. These vital legacies, together with the commitment of the researchers to finding new breakthroughs, are so important to one day beating cancer.

* Based on the average annual number of new cases of all cancers combined excluding non-melanoma skin cancer (ICD10 C00-C97 excl.C44) diagnosed in Wales between 2015 and 2017.