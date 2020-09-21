TWO Gwent police officers met up to have on duty sex in a squad car, a misconduct panel heard.

The couple were rumbled when what they thought were their secret encounters were being recorded by their police vehicle’s GPS devices.

A disciplinary panel heard the pair would separately drive their cars to remote areas so they could get together.

MORE NEWS

The shamed officers – named only as Mr A and Ms B – both quit the Gwent force after the allegations came to light.

Presenting officer Jonathan Walters said: "Anonymous phone calls were made to Gwent Police alleging that Ms B and Mr A were meeting in remote locations whilst on duty and at Ms B's home address for the purpose of a sexual relationship.

"The investigating officer obtained GPS Tetra Mapping data to show the likely whereabouts of Ms B and Mr A in relation to each other whilst they were on duty."

The hearing was told that the data revealed that the officers were together on a "large number of occasions when there was no policing reason for doing so".

In an interview, Mr A admitted that there would be "kissing and cuddling" when they were both on duty.

Mr Walters said: "To Mr A's eternal credit he did not flinch from telling the investigating officers exactly what happened.

The pair... met up at Ms B's house for sex while Mr A was on duty.

Mr Walters added: "There is no doubt that Ms B and Mr A were seeing each other during working hours in early 2018 and by no later than March, this had developed into an emotional relationship.

"Ultimately, the relationship between Ms B and Mr A developed into a sexual relationship."

Mr A admitted that two allegations against him amounted to gross misconduct.

Ms B admitted meeting with Mr A while he was on duty and to sending a sexualised photograph to Mr A while on duty.

She denies sexual contact with Mr A while on duty and argues that her action amount only to misconduct rather than gross misconduct.

Mr Walters added: "Evidence clearly suggests that allegations against Ms B are made out.

"The other officer has openly admitted and we rely upon that admission against Ms B.

"This is very clear evidence of her guilt."

The hearing at Gwent Police’s Cwmbran headquarters continues.