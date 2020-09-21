YORKSHIRE Tea have launched a brand new blend of brew - which tastes of jam on toast.

The new product fron the Harrogate-based company comes hot on the heels of previous speciality brews, which include a decaf bedtime brew, and a malty biscuit brew.

While the toast and jam brew can be enjoyed however you like, but Yorkshire Tea reckons it’s best served with a splash of milk.

What have Yorkshire Tea said about the new flavour?

Its inventor, Kate Halloran, Tea Innovation Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “Toast and Jam is a lip-smacking smattering of toasty, jammy loveliness.

“Perfect for mornings, it is a strong breakfast blend with all of the loveliness of jam on toast without the crumbs!

"We wanted to create a tea that will send people into their day with a spring in their step and a smile in their soul.

“This new brew has been a long time in the making and I absolutely can’t wait for everyone to try it.

"We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Where can you buy the Yorkshire Tea Toast and Jam flavour?

The Toast and Jam Brew has been sourced and blended from natural ingredients and 100 per cent Rainforest Alliance Certified tea and is gluten free.

Yorkshire Tea say the new product will be exclusively available in Asda supermarkets from Thursday, September 24, 2020, with an RRP of £2.29 per pack of 40 tea bags.

Shoppers have been urged to look out for it in other supermarkets later in the year.