A MAN has gone missing from Cwmbran.
Gareth Martin, 45, was reported missing on Friday.
Police are asking for help to find him after he was last seen in Ebbw Vale.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for information to find Gareth Martin who has been reported as missing.
"Gareth, aged 45, from Cwmbran, was reported as missing on Friday, September 18.
"He was last seen in the Ebbw Vale area.
"He is described as being 5ft10, of slim build with brown hair and a long goatee beard. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink multi-coloured top.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2000342115.
"Gareth is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."