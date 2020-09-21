HEALTH Minister Vaughan Gething said there had been a positive reaction to the enforcement of coronavirus measures so far in the areas of Wales under localised lockdowns, but there was still a minority of people who could cause 'significant harm' to their communities.

Speaking at Monday's press conference in Cardiff, Mr Gething said the Welsh Government was in regular contact with police forces and local authorities and receiving daily updates on people's adherence to the restrictions.

"From the police we've had good reports about people's adherence to measures in general," he said. "When we introduced in Caerphilly the local restrictions there was a very positive sense from the police that people were following the rules and understood the seriousness of the situation.

"The challenge then is about the rest of the country. We are seeing across the Gwent and the South Wales Police areas we are getting reports back both about community support in general terms, but challenges in enforcement.

"Local authorities and the police are undertaking more spot checks of businesses to make sure they are following the rules and I think there is a developing sense of community understanding of the point of time we are at where the choices we make really make a difference.

"It can't all be down to the police or the local authority fining people who are breaking the rules, the starting point is each of us should want to follow the rules and avoid the harm we know Covid causes.

"We have regular feedback on a daily basis from local authorities and police on what they are finding and community intelligence activities.

"Most people are following the rules. We know there are fewer journeys taking place within the areas where restrictions have already been introduced, but the challenge with this disease is that a minority of people who choose to break the rules can actually have a really significant impact on the wider community."

Mr Gething added that the Welsh Government was hoping to secure funding to help councils in specific regions to work together on enforcing the regulations.

"We are already working alongside and having a conversation with the Welsh Local Government Association in region groups about how we can support authorities to work together to improve their enforcement capability," he said.