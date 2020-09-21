POLICE, the fire service and the air ambulance have all attended a house fire in Chepstow following an explosion.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang and found a house in Lower Church Street on fire, and saw windows scattered across the street.

One neighbour was in their back garden at the time and was showered with debris.

One resident, Martin Hall, an architect at Hall & Bednarczyk in Chepstow, said: "I was on a conference call and heard a massive bang.

"I looked out my window and saw all the windows had gone straight across the street."

Another said they saw a man in the house thrown through the window and on the street.

"He was sitting up and talking," they added.

Karie Atkins, who owns one of the houses next door, was walking his dog in Sedbury at the time of the explosion.

He said: "I thought it was from the barracks.

"I looked over and could see the flames and could see it was coming from the street.

"As soon as I saw that I ran to see if anyone was hurt."

South Wales Fire & Rescue sent six fire engines to the scene after the reports of the incident just after 6.30pm.

An air ambulance also landed, but left without collecting anybody.

Police have cordoned off the area and are evacuating neighbouring houses.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are currently in attendance to a fire on Lower Church Street, Chepstow.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

"Houses in the area are being evacuated.

"A cordon is currently in place.

"The public are advised to stay away from the area at this time."