An investigation has been launched into the cause of an explosion in Chepstow.
The blast and subsequent fire happened in Lower Church Street shortly after 6.30pm tonight.
Police evacuated the neighbouring properties and cordoned off the area.
Wales & West Utilities have launched an investigation and are wokring to make the area safe.
Richie Jones, gas emergency service manager for Chepstow at the company, said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Lower Church Street area of Chepstow this evening and immediately sent a team of engineers to the scene.
"On arrival we found that the property had been damaged and emergency services were in control of the scene.
"We are working with the emergency services to make the area safe and to investigate the cause of the explosion."