One issue about which I have been very concerned since returning to the Welsh Parliament is the provision of services to rehabilitate Covid-19 patients who have been ventilated in an Intensive Care Unit or Respiratory High Dependency Unit.

I recently visited the collaborative rehabilitation programme at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport.

The programme, which is the first of its kind in Wales, was set up by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to aid the recovery of formerly ventilated Covid-19 patients post discharge.

It aims to get patients back to where they want to be, both mentally and physically, following an extended period in an Intensive Care Unit or Respiratory High Dependency Unit.

Forty patients from around Gwent are taking part in the eight-week programme, benefitting from a range of specialist services including respiratory, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietetics, psychology and the National Exercise Referral Team.

The doctors, nurses and other NHS staff involved in delivering this vital new service cannot be praised highly enough.

What the team is doing at the velodrome is amazing. It was a privilege to visit and the positivity was second to none. The patients I spoke to have all had a critical illness and it has been a real journey for them on the road back to full health.

I have called on the Welsh Government to commit to look at what has been achieved here in Gwent and offer support to other local health boards so similar programmes can be set up to help with patients’ rehabilitation.

In my role as Shadow Minister for Culture, I am aware that the National Trust in Wales is facing considerable financial difficulty due to coronavirus.

It is reported to be facing losses of some £200 million as a result of the pandemic and have had to review every aspect of the charity to make savings in almost every area of activity.

One such attraction currently at risk is the Round House at Kymin which is a major tourist attraction in the area, attracting 65,000 visitors a year.

The trust is currently consulting on closing the Round House, which would present a major blow to the local economy.

The Welsh Government must ensure the full amount of funding provided by the UK government to support arts and culture organisations in Wales is being used for the purpose intended.