A MAN has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after an explosion in Chepstow.
The incident happened in shortly before 6.30pm this evening in Lower Church Street.
Fire crews, police and an air ambulance all attended.
Witnesses heard an explosion in the Chepstow property, before finding a fire at the house.
One man has been taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, with "serious injuries".
No one else was injured.
READ MORE:
- LIVE: Major fire in Lower Church Street, Chepstow after 'explosion'
- WATCH: What we know so far as houses evacuated following Chepstow explosion
- Investigation launched into explosion and fire in Chepstow
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an explosion at a property in Lower Church Street, Chepstow, shortly before 6.30pm today.
"A man, who was inside the property, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea for treatment.
"No one else was injured.
"A number of houses in Lower Church Street have been evacuated.
"A cordon is still in place in Lower Church Street as a safety precaution and will be for some time.
"We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and aske the public to continue to avoid the area.
"The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident."