NEWPORT'S and Blaenau Gwent's council leaders have urged residents to follow the new coronavirus rules, after the Welsh Government announcement both areas will go into local lockdown tomorrow.

The tighter restrictions will apply from 6pm tomorrow after a spike in coronavirus cases. They will be joined by Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil.

The new restrictions will be the same as in Rhondda Cynon Taf and include measures such as shutting pubs at 11pm and not meeting with anyone outside your own household indoors.

The measures come in after Newport reported 70 new positive coronavirus cases in the past seven days and a case rate of 45.3 in every 100,000 residents, while Blaenau Gwent had 42 positive cases in the same period with a case rate of 60.1 in every 100,000 residents, twice the all-Wales average.

The leader of Newport City Council, Jane Mudd, said she was very supportive of the additional measures brought in by the Welsh Government.

She said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of the people of Newport for their efforts with this. However, despite the warnings that we needed to follow the rules already in place, we have seen numbers of cases continue to rise significantly.

“I urge everyone to heed this warning and follow the restrictions without fail to prevent a further increase in cases - the last thing we want to see in our city.

“We must limit our travel; limit contact with people; follow the laws on who we can meet indoors and outdoors; wash our hands regularly; keep our distance from others; and wear a face mask where required.

“Please take responsibility for your actions. Protect yourselves, your friends, family and everyone you come in contact with.”

The leader of Blaenau Gwent council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said: “The behaviour of local people will help us to limit the impact of coronavirus.

“Everybody has a part to play in bringing this outbreak under control and I urge everyone to follow the new measures put in place today within Blaenau Gwent.

“Only by working together can we help break the cycle of infection, protect our loved ones, the wider Blaenau Gwent community and prevent further more widespread restrictions.”