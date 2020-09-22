A MAN breached his suspended jail sentence for wounding after he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on New Year’s Day and then caught with cannabis.

Jordan Ingram, 23, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was fined after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said: “On January 11, 2019, the defendant was jailed for 21 months, suspended for 24 months, at Cardiff Crown Court after he was convicted of wounding and criminal damage.

“He has twice been in breach of that sentence.

“On January 1, at around 3am in the morning, he was on Cambrian Road in Newport and he was abusive and threatening.

“He was clearly the worse for wear and he was arrested by the police.”

Mr Davies told how Ingram was then found hiding in a bush five months later on May 14 in Maesglas Avenue on suspicion of a drugs offence.

He admitted having a small amount of cannabis.

The defendant admitted being drunk and disorderly, possession of a class B drug and two breaches of a suspended prison sentence.

He has five previous convictions for nine offences.

Tom Roberts, representing Ingram, said his client had “informal work” helping to lay artificial turf and received £320 in Universal Credit every month.

The court was told how the defendant now lived with his stepfather after the death of his grandmother earlier this year.

His lawyer said that Ingram had never experienced custody before.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, told the defendant that being drunk and disorderly is not an imprisonable offence.

He added he felt it was unjust to impose a custodial sentence for possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Ingram was ordered to pay £350 in fines and a £40 victim surcharge.

He was warned he will face seven days in jail in default if he does not pay up.