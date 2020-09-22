CONTROVERSIAL plans for 46 more homes at the site of the former Bedwellty Comprehensive School in Aberbargoed have been given the go-ahead - subject to a financial agreement.

Work has already begun on the site for 55 homes, which was approved by the council in 2019, and now the developer Llanmoor Developments hopes to add an additional 46 homes - bringing the total to 101.

The developer is required to enter a section 106 agreement totalling £19,500 because the site includes woodland that will need to be managed. Once this agreement has been completed then the planning application will be granted.

Because of the number of homes in the development, fifteen per cent will be affordable to comply with Welsh Government legislation.

A report on the recommendation that was presented to cabinet says the development would make “a significant contribution to the council’s housing delivery shortfall”.

Of the 46 homes, seven will be affordable and will be transferred to Caerphilly Homes. This includes six flats and one bungalow.

The remaining homes will be a mix of semi-detached and detached properties ranging from one bedroom to four bedrooms. The scheme includes a formal public open space and parking arrangements.

Despite concerns raised by residents and councillors, the planning committee went ahead with the officer’s recommendation to defer the application until the section 106 agreement had been completed.

Cllr Brenda Miles raised concerns over comments from the education department, which said there could be an oversubscription of places in the nearby primary school.

Cllr Miles asked: “How many children of primary school age would we expect from 46 houses?

“Where are those children going to be accommodated in school if there are no places available locally?”

However, a council planning officer, Chris Boadman, said that this prediction was based on all relevant planning permissions in the area being approved.

He said: “It’s not considered that they will all come forward. One has been renewed and it doesn’t look like it would come forward in the near future.”