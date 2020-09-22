We've gone orange for today's selection of South Wales Argus Camera Club pictures. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy on the camera club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Pumpkins: Fatma Richards shed this picture from her allotment near New Inn
Bloom: A lovely gladioli taken by Nicky Deacon
Striking: The sun captured by Jim Cousins near the River Usk
Geese: Love is in the air says photographer Joanne Price
Leaves: Autumn light at Trostrey Common Woods, New Inn by Julie Morgan
Silhouette: A lonely tree in Tredegar house against the sunset taken by Richard Osés