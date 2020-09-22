A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN MARTIN PARRY, 31, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, was jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for 18 months and 56 days after he admitted two counts of driving while disqualified.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

JASON ANDREW JOHNSON, 33, of Potter Street, Pill, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assault by beating.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

• Road rage driver faces long jail sentence for mowing down scooter rider

• ‘Coward’ bit girlfriend’s nose before beating her in front of her friends

• Locked Up: Drug dealers and thugs recently jailed by Gwent Police

ALYSON SUSAN MYLES, 44, of Elmhurst Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after she was found guilty in her absence of driving without insurance.

She must pay £1,346 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

STEVEN MICHAEL JAMES HILL, 33, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

AARON BARNES, 28, of Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN JONATHAN DAVIES, 32, of Arthur Street, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GILLIAN JONES, 59, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 23 months after she pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink-driving limit.

She was also ordered to pay £526 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL CARNEGIE, 24, of Beechleigh Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing provide a specimen.

He was also ordered to pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM NICHOLA CUETO, 29, of Drinkwater Rise, NEWPORT, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge for public disorder.