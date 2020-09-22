A CRASH involving an overturned car has closed the M48 westbound between junction two for the A466 Wye Valley Link Road at Chepstow, and junction 23 for the M4.
Traffic may still use the Severn Bridge coming into Wales, but will be forced off at junction two, and the diversion route for travelling west beyond Chepstow is the M4 via the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Traffic is coping well at the moment.
Emergency services attended after the incident was first reported, at 00.40am this morning.
The eastbound carriageway of the M48 is open.
Motorists who would usually use the M48 westbound from Chepstow - via the Wye Valley Link Road and M48 junction 2 -will have to use the A48 until further notice, as the westbound slip road at junction 2 is closed.