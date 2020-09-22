THE Royal British Legion in Rogerstone is seeking the descendants of a Home Guard volunteer who died in a German air raid in 1940.
Vivian Lawrence Roberts was one of 132 people killed when Luftwaffe bombs struck an aircraft factory in Filton, Bristol, on September 25, 1940.
Mr Roberts, 23, was an aircraft tool room miller at the factory and had also signed up for the Home Guard, the volunteer militia tasked with defending Britain in case of a German invasion.
The son of William and Gertrude Roberts, he married Elsie Mary Cashmore in 1939.
The following year, tragedy struck when Mr Roberts and dozens of his co-workers were killed in a German bombing raid on the Bristol Aeroplane Company factory in Filton – a major target for the Luftwaffe.
Mr Roberts is remembered on the war memorial in Filton and is buried in Rogerstone’s St John’s churchyard.
To coincide with the 80th anniversary of Mr Roberts’ death, Russell Newton of the Royal British Legion in Rogerstone would like to trace any living relatives.
If you can help, email nicholas.thomas@newsquest.co.uk