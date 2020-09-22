NOW in its 30th year, here is how you can still support Macmillan while keeping to social distancing guidelines.

The charity fundraiser usually sees millions of pounds donated every year to help support people affected by cancer.

And Newport East MP Jessica Morden and Newport East MS John Griffiths are encouraging residents to hold a virtual Macmillan Coffee Morning to show their support.

The money raised from the events helps fund Macmillan services to make sure people with cancer can get the physical, emotional, and financial support they need.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is out there in our communities, offering personal, one-to-one care and support to people living with cancer and to their loved ones, and that’s why we are supporting this initiative,” said Mr Griffiths.

“Like so many other things at the moment, coronavirus is presenting a huge challenge to charities like Macmillan and it is having a worrying impact on the amount of money that is being raised”.

Ms Morden added: “We are proud to support the event, encourage donations and help let people know that while it might be different, virtual and socially distanced this year, the coffee mornings are still going ahead.

“There couldn’t be an easier or more fun way to raise money for people with cancer - people who, in the current crisis, need the support of their local communities more than before”.

The charity estimates it could see a £20m drop in its coffee morning income across Wales and the wider UK, even though people with cancer need support more than ever.

Macmillan is encouraging people to take part however suits them, from having a socially distanced coffee morning safely from their doorstep to setting up a virtual coffee morning online.

People are being urged to take a selfie and post to social media raising a mug for people living with cancer, while donating.

Visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk for hosting ideas, games and baking inspiration.