A TRACTOR has been stolen from a Monmouthshire farm.
Gwent Police’s Rural Crime team are enquiring for information, after a John Deere 6400 tractor was stolen from a farm in Devauden, Chepstow.
The theft occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday September 20.
READ MORE:
- Man breached suspended sentence after being drunk & disorderly on New Year's Day
- In the Dock: disqualified driver and thug both jailed
- Investigation launched following explosion and fire at Chepstow home
Anyone with any information that could help is urged to call 101, quoting log number 119 21/09/20.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact Gwent Police via their Facebook page.