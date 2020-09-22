A TRACTOR has been stolen from a Monmouthshire farm.

Gwent Police’s Rural Crime team are enquiring for information, after a John Deere 6400 tractor was stolen from a farm in Devauden, Chepstow.

The theft occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday September 20.

Anyone with any information that could help is urged to call 101, quoting log number 119 21/09/20.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact Gwent Police via their Facebook page.