A 38-YEAR OLD man from Chepstow is receiving specialist treatment at Morriston Hospital in Swansea after he was seriously injured in an explosion and fire in the town yesterday evening.

The explosion, on Lower Church Street, happened at around 6.30pm last night with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Gwent Police, and the Wales Air Ambulance attending.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang and of finding glass and other debris strewn across the street.

One neighbour was in their back garden at the time and was showered with debris.

Initial reports to the emergency services referred to a possible gas explosion, and neighbouring homes were evacuated and roads closed.

Lower Church Street, Chepstow is still closed according to Traffic Wales.

Lower Church Street, Chepstow is still closed according to Traffic Wales.



Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.



Further updates to follow once available. https://t.co/OPXQPyD3UJ — Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) September 22, 2020

The cause is still being investigate this morning, but Richie Jones, Wales & West Utilities gas emergency service manager for Chepstow, said "it is not thought to be related to the mains gas network".

“We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Lower Church Street area of Chepstow yesterday evening and immediately sent a team of engineers to the scene," he said.

“On arrival we found that the property had been damaged and emergency services were in control of the scene.

“We worked with the emergency services to make the area safe and have now left the area."

A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a gas explosion in the Chepstow area yesterday, Monday 21 September, at 6.28pm.

"We sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, an emergency ambulance and a rapid response car. One patient was treated at scene and taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea."

The man suffered "serious injuries" but no one else was injured.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "The 38-year-old man from Chepstow is still in hospital. His injuries are described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The incident has caused significant damage to the premise and a cordon is still in place as a safety precaution.

"A joint investigation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.

"The community are thanked for their support and patience.

"Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken with officers, can call 101 quoting reference 2000346348."

Reflecting on the incident, a spokesperson for South Wales Fire Rescue Service added: "Upon arrival crews were faced with a well-developed fire which significantly affected one property and nearby surroundings.

"Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire using a range of specialist equipment including water jets, bowsers, and breathing apparatus.

"The fire was brought under control at approximately 23.31pm yesterday evening.

"A fire investigation is currently taking place to ascertain the cause of the fire and work continues this morning to ensure the premises is made safe.”