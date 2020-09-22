CWMBRAN High School has become the latest Gwent school to have children self-isolating following a confirmed coronavirus case.
Parents were informed of the measures yesterday.
The pupils advised to self-isolate are all from the Year 11 year group.
Other than for those pupils in Year 11 that have been contacted directly and informed of a need to self-isolate, the school remains open.
The affected pupils will need to remain away from the school for 14 days.
The school said that it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless advised to by a Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.
In a statement, a school spokesperson said: "The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team based in Torfaen Council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.
