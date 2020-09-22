PUBS will remain open during local lockdowns in Newport and Blaenau Gwent, but with much tighter restrictions.
A curfew of 11pm will be placed on pubs, bars and other premises with alcohol licenses from tonight.
As part of the local lockdown restrictions that come into effect from 6pm tonight, they will also not be allowed to sell alcohol again until 6am at the earliest.
This rule will also apply to restaurants and any other venues that are licensed to sell alcoholic drinks.
However, rules for supermarkets selling alcohol will not change.
The Welsh Government guidance on the matter says: "Pubs, bars and other premises licensed to sell alcoholic drinks for consumption on their premises (such as rugby clubs or social clubs) must now close at 11pm and may not sell alcohol again until 6am at the earliest.
"The rule will also apply to restaurants and any other venues that are licensed to sell alcoholic drinks for consumption on their premises.
"The rules for supermarkets, off licences and any other shops licensed to sell alcoholic drinks for consumption off the premises have not been changed."
