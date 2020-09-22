THE spread of local lockdowns in South Wales could “bring about high unemployment and the death of many businesses”, fears a Caerphilly county borough councillor.

Jamie Pritchard, who represents Morgan Jones Ward in Caerphilly, believes such measures hit smaller businesses harder.

Caerphilly is currently under local lockdown - tighter restrictions having come into effect on September 9 - with Blaenau Gwent and Newport preparing for local lockdowns of their own later today.

The South Wales Argus previously spoke to businesses in the Caerphilly County Borough who are already feeling the strain of local lockdown.

Many have lost thousands of pounds worth of business in just two weeks, with signs not looking promising for the immediate future.

READ MORE:

Cllr Pritchard said: "Our local businesses have been extremely resilient due to their hard work and sacrifice over the last six months.

“However, the sad reality is more local, and worse still, national lockdowns, could be the last straw for business.

“Lockdown hammers small businesses, and the consequences are felt in communities all across Caerphilly.

“Having worked with local businesses throughout the outbreak, I am sure that further national lockdown would bring high unemployment and the death of many businesses.”

Cllr Pritchard has also undertaken a survey of some of the businesses affected by the lockdown measures in the area.

He said that, although unscientific, it appeared to show that the closer a business was to the county border, the worse the lockdown had affected it.

He spoke to 40 businesses throughout the county borough, with nearly half stating that the inability for customers to travel in and out of the borough was the main obstacle their business was facing at this time.

Laura Wallis, of Vintage Hair Salon in Blackwood, is among those whose livelihoods have been rocked by the lockdown.

"We’ve experienced a 50 per cent drop in revenue," she said.

"This is due to many of our customers living outside the borough and not being allowed to visit us.

"We have lost £4,000 in bookings over the two weeks of local lockdown."

Ms Wallis is now calling on businesses throughout the region to come together and support each other through the difficult time.