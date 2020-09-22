BRITISH Airways have released one million seats across a range of routes across Europe as part of their September sale.

Here's what you need to know.

Which routes are in the sale?

The seats are available across popular routes including, but not limited to:

Athens

Bologna

Copenhagen

Dublin

Glasgow

Milan

Venice

Newcastle

Naples

Those looking to snap up a deal will need to book by September 22 to benefit from these fares.

Also reduced are a large selection of Club Europe fares to 60 routes. These include £119 return to Dublin, £129 to Krakow or Luxembourg, £149 to Prague and Vienna or £169 to Nice. Bargain-hunters don't have long either, as the sale is set to end on September 30.

What have British Airways said?

Andrew Brem, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “It is exciting to be able to offer our customers a great range of low fares on travel to a large number of short-haul destinations, alongside our impressive sale prices.

"Travellers can book with absolute confidence knowing we are operating with stringent safety measures in place and that should anything crop up they can change their plans incurring no change fees, thanks to our flexible booking policy.”

What safety measures are in place?

BA say safety is at the heart of the business, adding the airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

Checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate where possible.

Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports.

Wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights.

Asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

Cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers.

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them.

Providing customers with a personal protection pack including a sealable disposal bag, hand sanitising gel and an antibacterial wipe.

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9 per cent efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.