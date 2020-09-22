VAUGHAN Gething has welcomed a shift in position from the UK Government as it today chose to follow Wales' lead on working from home.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home if they can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible.
“If people can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast.
“But I stress that it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in a specific workplace, do so.”
He added that it was not a case of “revisiting the days at the beginning of our response to this virus” as “workplaces are safer”.
But he said: “But one of the risks that we have to face is that social mixing overall contributes to the spread of the virus.
“So as much as we can restrain that as possible at this stage, the better for all of us and for public health.”
Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething welcomed the comments about people working from home.
“The Welsh Government has continued to advise people to work from home if you can,” Mr Gething tweeted.
“A welcome shift from the UK Government that matches our position.”