PEOPLE in Wales will be "strongly encouraged" to use the NHS COVID-19 app when it launches in Wales later this week.

The app, which is currently being trialled, will launch in Wales and England this Thursday, (September 24) and will include QR check-in at venues.

These QR codes will help people record their movements, helping the NHS Test, Trace, Protect system.

Businesses in Wales and England - including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas - should have the NHS QR code posters visible on entry, so customers who have downloaded the new app can check-in easily on their smartphones.

The NHS QR code and check-in function is in addition to existing measures, so venues in Wales which are legally required to collect and keep a record of visitors will still need to do so.

Venues should download the QR codes at www.gov.uk/create-coronavirus-qr-poster

“The launch of the NHS COVID-19 app is an important part of coronavirus response, supporting our NHS Test, Trace, Protect programme in Wales," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

“Working on a joint Wales and England basis is the most practical option here, as we know there is a lot of movement across our shared border.

"It makes sense to use the same app, working in exactly the same way, regardless of which country you’re in.

“The Welsh Government has worked closely with the NHS App team to ensure the app is easy-to-use and gives people the right advice and guidance, tailored to the country they reside in.

"I strongly encourage people in Wales to download and use the app when it launches.

“The more people download and use the NHS COVID-19 app, the more it will help us to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE:

The app has a range of additional, enhanced features that will help to reduce personal and public risk from coronavirus - these include:

Risk alert: Letting users know the level of coronavirus risk in their postcode district

Letting users know the level of coronavirus risk in their postcode district QR check in: Alerting users if they have recently visited a venue where they may have come into contact with someone who later tests positive with COVID-19

Alerting users if they have recently visited a venue where they may have come into contact with someone who later tests positive with COVID-19 Symptom check: Allowing users to check if they have coronavirus symptoms and see if they need to order a free test

Allowing users to check if they have coronavirus symptoms and see if they need to order a free test Test : Helping users book a free test through the app

: Helping users book a free test through the app Isolation countdown: If a user is told to self-isolate, a timer will help countdown that period and relevant advice will be provided

Universities, hospitals, leisure premises, civic centres and libraries will also be urged to display posters in communal areas such as cafes.

The UK’s Hospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, said: “Hospitality’s top priority is to protect the health of our customers and staff but there’s also the added appetite to avoid a return to lockdown and loss of trade. It’s crucial that information is gathered and deployed both effectively and securely.

“We would urge all hospitality businesses to support the roll out of the app and download their QR posters to help defeat the virus.”