A WOMAN from Cwmbran was seriously injured in the early hours of this morning after a car overturned on the M48 between Chepstow and the M4 interchange near Magor.

And a man from Newport has been arrested over suspected dangerous driving and drug-driving offences arising from the incident.

Gwent Police were called shortly after midnight to a collision involving two vehicles in the M48's westbound carriageway, between junction two, for the A466 Wye Valley Link Road at Chepstow, and junction 23 of the M4.

A Kia Picanto car had overturned as a result.

The woman, 24, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven hours for recovery work to be carried out. and reopened shortly after 7.10am.

"A 29-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specific limit," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

"He has been released under investigation."

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000346784. Alternatively, send a direct message via the force's Twitter and Facebook pages.