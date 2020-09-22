FORTY-two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Gwent today, out of 283 in Wales.
Blaenau Gwent has 16 new cases, Caerphilly has 11, Newport has nine, Torfaen has three and Monmouthshire has three.
Newport and Blaenau Gwent will join Caerphilly in local lockdown as of 6pm this night.
There has been at least one positive coronavirus case confirmed for every part of Wales today.
But there have been no new coronavirus deaths recorded in Wales today, according to Public Health Wales, so the total remains at 1,603.
Rhondda Cynon Taf, which is also under local lockdown, has 77 new cases, again according to Public Health Wales.
The weekly case rate for Blaenau Gwent has risen to 68.7 per 100,000 population, still more than twice that of Wales as a whole (32.1).
Newport's weekly rate is 39.4 per 100,000, now slightly above that of Caerphilly (38.7).
In Rhondda Cynon Taf, the weekly case rates are 112.7 and 102.4 respectively.
The new confirmed cases across Wales today, are in the following areas:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 77
Bridgend - 34
Cardiff - 30
Swansea - 28
Merthyr Tydfil - 20
Blaenau Gwent - 16
Carmarthenshire - 16
Caerphilly - 11
Newport - Nine
Vale of Glamorgan - Eight
Conwy - Five
Denbighshire - Four
Neath Port Talbot - Three
Torfaen - Three
Monmouthshire - Three
Flintshire - Three
Gwynedd - One
Wrexham - One
Ceredigion - One
Pembrokeshire - One
Powys - One
Anglesey - One
Resident outside Wales - Two
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
