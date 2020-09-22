A 15-year-old girl from Chepstow has gone missing.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 15-year-old Charlotte White from Shirenewton, near Chepstow.
She was reported missing at around 2pm on Friday, September 18 and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is white, 5’ 2” tall and is of slim build and was last seen wearing black jeans and a khaki coloured jacket, has long straight red-orange hair which is often worn in a bun.
She is known to have links to the Dagenham area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000341895, or you can also send Gwent Police a direct message with any information.