THE Aneurin Bevan Health Board has announced that the opening of one testing site in Caerphilly has been extended.
The ‘Walk Up’ Testing Centre at Caerphilly Leisure Centre has been further extended and will be open until Monday 28 September at 3pm after being decommissioned, along with the Penallta House site, last week.
There are new opening hours and you do not need a booking for this centre but you do need to be a resident of Caerphilly borough, ID checks will be in place
Also, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have announced a new testing centre in New Tredegar.
The mobile testing centre will be located at the car park at New Tredegar Business Park, in White Rose Way.
There are other testing facilities in Gwent - at Rodney Parade in Newport and Cwm in Blaenau Gwent.
You can also have a test posted to your home.
Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.