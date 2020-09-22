POLICE have confirmed they were called to an address in Caerphilly county after the death of a man.
A spokesperson said: “Gwent Police can confirm the sudden death of a 24-year-old man from Senghenydd, Caerphilly.
“Officers were called to an address in Commercial Street, Senghenydd, on September 15 at around 4.50am following a report of a man who was unresponsive.
“Paramedics from the Wales Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the man was deceased.
"The death is being treated as non-suspicious.”
The Gwent Police spokesperson added the man’s next of kin have been informed and a file has been prepared for the coroner.