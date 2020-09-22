NEWPORT and Blaeunau Gwent will join Caerphilly in local lockdown this evening, but how will new restrictions impact socialising with family and friends?

The Welsh Government have published their guidance on how new restrictions could change our ability to socialise.

While people can still meet outdoors or in gardens, extended households are no longer allowed to meet indoors.

This is the guidance from the Welsh Government.

Can I visit family or friends outside of my area?

"Generally speaking, no. However if you need to, you can leave the area to provide care for, or to help someone who needs it, such as an older person, a child or a vulnerable adult.

"But you should consider whether there are alternative sources of support available and we strongly recommend that you do not visit more than one person outside the area.

"You can also leave the area to visit someone on compassionate grounds if necessary.

In considering whether there is a need to travel outside the area, please keep in mind that the purpose of the new restrictions is to prevent the transmission of the virus, including to those we care about – both within the area and outside it.

"People will need to make judgements for themselves about what is reasonable, in line with that overarching principle."

I share parental responsiblity of my child, can they visit the other person regardless of where they live?

"Yes. You can continue existing arrangements for access and contact if you share parental responsibility for your child with another person, including leaving the local area if needed.

"Please ensure you follow the guidance on frequent handwashing and do not place others at risk if you or a member of your household is self-isolating.

"If however you have coronavirus symptoms, live in the same house as or are an identified contact of someone with symptoms, you should stay at home and children shouldn’t visit."

Can I continue to provide informal childcare to my grandchildren?

"Yes, but this form of childcare should only be used when no other methods are available.

"Adults should not go inside any households other than their own.

"Where children are being cared for in households other than their own it will be important to ensure they are regularly washing their hands and that wider guidance on managing the virus is followed.

"Children should not be cared for outside their home if they are ill, or by anyone who is ill."

What is meant by "compassionate grounds"?

"You may have compassionate reasons for visiting someone where they are struggling as a result of the lockdown.

"For example they may have a physical or mental illness, have suffered a bereavement or you may be concerned about their wellbeing or welfare.

"Other examples of things that may be permitted include visits to people living or staying in care homes, (either care homes for adults or children’s homes), and visits to supported living services.

"Please keep in mind that the purpose of the continuing restrictions is to prevent the transmission of the virus, including to those we care about."

Can I meet people outside?

"Yes, up to a maximum of 30 people can meet outdoors but for the time being they will need to be people who also live in the area.

"You should continue to socially distance from people outside your household."

Can we meet people in gardens?

"Yes. Visitors can also go through the house to reach the garden if needed.

"Only people who live within your area should visit your garden for the time being.

"Also, please think carefully about whether visits should take place.

"If anyone has symptoms of coronavirus, visits should not take place."