SEVENTEEN turkeys have been stolen from Greenmeadow Community Farm.
Staff arrived at the farm on the morning of Tuesday, September 22 to find the fence had been cut and the Bronze Turkeys were gone.
The farm is appealing for any information following the theft.
Kate Holly, from the farm, said: "We are appealing for anyone who knows anything about this to contact either us or Gwent Police.
"They only came to us in July and August, where they would've only been a day or so old. So you wouldn't necessarily know they are turkeys straight away looking at them.
"We are hoping the public can come to our rescue by sharing the post on our Facebook page."
If you have any information, please call the farm on 01633 647662.
You can also contact Gwent Police, using the crime reference number 2000347028.
