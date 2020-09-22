How will local lockdowns in Newport and Blaenau Gwent impact you if you work in, or need access to, childcare?

Welsh Government guidance recognises childcare as a "reasonable excuse" for travelling beyond the boundaries of locked-down areas.

If your children use, or you work in, a childcare setting that is outside of Newport or Blaenau Gwent you can still travel to it.

The same applies if you live outside of Newport and Blaenau Gwent and need to travel into those areas.

The guidance from the Welsh Government says: "Your children can continues to access their usual childcare provider.

"Similarly if you live outside of the area but use a childcare setting within it you can continue to use it.

"You can continue to work in a childcare setting as long as you are not displaying symptoms of coronavirus and have not been asked to self-isolate for any reason.

"The same applies if you live outside the area and work in a childcare setting within it."

Childminders who operate from their own home will also be allowed to continue.

However, they must take steps to follow preventative measures in order to reduce the risk of a coronavirus spread.

The Welsh Government guidance says: "You can continue to run your childcare setting.

"You should ensure you are following our guidance on Protective Measures in Childcare Settings.

"Increased hygiene measures including cleaning and regular handwashing are particularly important.

"No child or staff member should attend a setting if they are ill and you should take all steps to ensure children remain within their contact groups while in your setting."

Family members can be used for childcare, but this should only be used as a last resort, and adults should not go inside any household other than their own.

The guidance says: "This form of childcare should only be used when no other methods are available.

"Adults should not go inside any households other than their own.

"Where children are being cared for in households other than their own it will be important to ensure they are regularly washing their hands and that wider guidance on managing the virus is followed.

"Children should not be cared for outside of their home if they are ill, or by anyone who is ill."