Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

FOR many of us, 2020 has been the perfect year to experiment a little with cooking. Depending on your circumstances, you may have found yourself with plenty of extra time on your hands this year, pulling out old recipes in the kitchen. One of the latest cooking innovations to gain popularity over the last few years is the air fryer.

Air fryers offer all of the delicious crunch and taste of fried food, with much less grease, oil, and fat. The small appliances sit on your countertop and use a high-speed fan to simulate the deep frying method with no oil. These revolutionary machines can produce the crispy, brown layer and, in some cases, delicious tastes, that we associate with fried foods. It’s no wonder these life-changing devices have converted so many fans!

We examined a few of the marketplace’s most popular air fryers earlier this year and found that the Philips Airfryer XXL was by far the best of the bunch. The impressive machine boasts a massive capacity, zero preheat time, and it never failed to produce crispy food that tasted just like the real thing. This means that you can quickly and effortlessly whip up family-sized portions of fried goodies.

We were also blown away by how solid and well-built this Airfryer was. Of course, its size, weight, and noise could prove to be a downside for some smaller family homes.

While the device was a little more expensive than some other models, we are happy to reveal that it’s currently on sale at a significant discount. Pick up the excellent Philips Airfryer on Amazon for £249, down from £320 and prepare to treat yourself and your family to some delicious and (miraculously) healthy ‘fried’ meals.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.