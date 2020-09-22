UNPAID carers and people who require care in south east Wales have been asked for their views on the areas where support is most needed.

Carers Trust South East Wales (CTSEW) has launched its largest ever consultation after working with unpaid carers and people with care needs across the area.

A carer is anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support.

READ MORE:

With funding for its services at risk, the full financial impact of Covid-19 yet to become clear, and with many thousands of people in Wales becoming carers due to the pandemic, CTSEW says it is essential that the Welsh Government, councils and health boards continue to fund services for carers during these challenging times.

If you are a carer, if you have care needs, if you know someone with a caring responsibility, or you work with carers, you can complete and share two CTSEW surveys.

Both surveys are completely anonymous and take around 10 minutes to complete.

The survey for carers can be found at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FXH33VH

The survey for people with care needs is at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6TDB7F6

The aim of the consultation is to understand what the priorities are for carers in south east Wales, what services they need.

This will enable CTSEW to decide how it can best meet the needs of people it works with now, and the many thousands of new carers it expects to work with in the future.

The information provided will help CTSEW plan for the next two years and beyond.