NEWPORT, along with Blaenau Gwent, has now joined Caerphilly in local lockdown.

The new restrictions kicked in at 6pm - but earlier, the Argus took to the streets to see what people in the city think about the new restrictions that will limit what they can do.

Most people we spoke to understood why lockdown had been introduced even if they didn't necessarily agree with the timing.

Clive Symons, a retiree, said he had no problem with the guidance but thought it may not be needed just yet.

He said: "I didn't think it was that bad at the moment to be honest, but I have no issue with lockdown if that is what is needed.

"It is better for it to come in too soon than too late at the end of the day.

"We don't want to be overwhelmed before we get on top of things.

"I'm quite lucky that my family are local, so I don't know if it will have a massive impact on me."

Others were hopeful that an early lockdown will allow things to open up further down the line.

Sabine Jenkins said: "I support it.

"I think if we can get on top of it now that is a good thing.

"What I am worried about is being in lockdown at Christmas.

"If this is what we have to do now to avoid that then so be it."

Meanwhile, student Laura Snowden said she was nervous about going into another lockdown.

However, she hoped this one would be shorter and easier to cope with.

She added: "I do feel some anxiety about it.

"I was living away from home during the first lockdown so not being able to get home was really tough.

"In some ways I think being back here now will make it a lot easier, but I am still nervous about it."

Others were less supportive of the restrictions being put in place at 6pm tonight.

One said: "I don't think it is necessary yet.

"You look at the number of cases and it is lower than it was in the spring, and we are doing more testing now.

"I think is too much personally.

"I'll follow the rules obviously, but no, I don't think it is needed - not yet anyway."