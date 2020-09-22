WALES' capacity for processing coronavirus tests has been increased by 28,000 tests a week, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

It comes after the UK-led Lighthouse labs programme suffered serious delays, leading to the number of tests being capped at some Welsh testing centres.

People in Wales have struggled to book tests, with many having to travel hours from home to secure their nearest test, and Mr Gething admitted on Monday there had been cases of people not receiving their test results for up to seven days.

To try and minimise the delays, Mr Gething has spoken about "building up our capacity here in NHS Wales labs" to lessen the reliance on the UK-wide scheme as demand for testing increased.

"We know that capacity issues within the UK Government Lighthouse lab network are not going to be resolved for a number of weeks and we continue to take measures to minimise the impact on testing in Wales," he said.

"Building on the work that has already taken place to supplement capacity from Lighthouse labs with those operated by PHW. We are now able to process an additional 28,000 tests per week, with further capacity available to manage outbreaks across Wales.

"We continue to deploy Mobile Testing Units (MTU) operated by Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) to support incidents and outbreaks. Alongside the five MTUs already deployed in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, an additional MTU supported by NHS Wales and local authority colleagues, with capacity for 300 tests per day, will be providing additional testing capacity in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg region."

Just under 10,000 people in Wales were tested in the 24 hour period relating to Monday's Public Health Wales release, and Mr Gething said demand for tests was going to continue at this level.

"The issues affecting the Lighthouse Labs are in part the result of a significant increase in demand," he said. "We are processing significantly more tests every day than at any other time during this crisis with nearly 10,000 tests a day being processed for Welsh citizens and this looks likely to continue.

"To help support us, it is important that individuals only book a test if they have the following symptoms: a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a loss of taste or smell.

"You should self-isolate if you have any of these symptoms, or if you are asked to by a contact tracer.

"By following this advice, we will be able ensure that the resources that we have available are being used as effectively as possible."