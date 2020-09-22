COLEG Gwent's work in cyber security has been graded as being of the 'Gold' standard.

The Gold award, part of the National Cyber Security Centre's Cyber-First School/College scheme, comes after months of work with industry partners - Thales, Fujitsu and Admiral.

Cyber Security is a fast-growing industry and Coleg Gwent say they are "proud to be a college equipping learners with the skills they need for the jobs of the future".

The college has recently invested in a new, state-of-the-art cyber security computer lab to develop skills through their Cyber Security programme, which was launched earlier this year.

READ MORE:

Guy Lacey, College Principal and Chief Executive said: “Cyber Security is one of South Wales’ rapidly growing industries and so many of our partners require a highly skilled work force capable of performing to professional standards in this technologically complex environment. "We’ve made it our mission to supply the training and the workforce to help those industries succeed on the international stage.”

Head of School, Kathryn Moffat, said: "I’m proud of the achievements of the team who have worked hard to get Coleg Gwent to this point and to be formally recognised by the National Cyber Security Centre.

"The relationship with our industry partners, the University of South Wales and our feeder schools has been invaluable in achieving the award and designing the Cyber College Cymru provision that will meet employer demands.”

Coleg Gwent is now looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of learners through their doors to study cyber security this year.