PUBS, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in Wales will have to close at 10pm from Thursday - September 24 - as new measures are introduced in Wales to prevent a fresh coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants and casinos will also have to provide table service only - and all off-licences, including supermarkets, will have to stop selling alcohol at 10pm.

The new measures are part of a package of co-ordinated actions to control the spread of coronavirus, which are being introduced across the UK.

They will come into force in Wales at 6pm on Thursday.

Local lockdown measures regarding pub closing hours (11pm) - introduced in Newport and Blaenau Gwent tonight - will be amended to take account of the new measures coming into force on Thursday.

Those working from home should continue to do so and this message must be followed by both workers and employers.

To help further prevent the spread of coronavirus, the First Minister Mark Drakeford has also announced:

• A new £500 payment to support people on low incomes who are asked to self-isolate if they have coronavirus;

• Strengthened regulations to ensure employers support people who need to self-isolate.

The changes follow a four-nation COBR emergency committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which discussed a series of proposals for further action - many of which are already in place in Wales - to respond to rising rates of coronavirus transmission throughout the UK.

Announcing the new measures, First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“Once again, we are facing rising cases of coronavirus infections in different parts of Wales and once again we are seeing people being admitted to our hospitals with serious illnesses because of this virus.

“In the weeks and months ahead of us, there is a very real possibility we could see coronavirus regain a foothold in our local communities, towns and cities. None of us wants to see that happen again.

"Only travel when you need to do so. The fewer people we meet and the fewer journeys we make, the safer we all will be.

“In some parts of South Wales, where we have seen the sharpest rises in cases, there are already even stricter local restrictions in place to protect people’s health. We now need to make that difference across Wales.

“It was with the help of people across Wales that we got through the first wave in the spring - you followed all the rules and helped reduce cases of coronavirus, protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“We need everyone to follow the rules and guidance and to take the steps to protect them and their loved ones. Together, we can keep Wales safe.”

The changes come as new local restrictions have come into force for people living in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport.

A series of measures announced for England by the Prime Minister are already in force in Wales:

• In Wales, the Welsh Government asks all those who can to work from home wherever possible. This has been in force since late March;

• Face coverings are required in all indoor public places, for both customers and staff working in those indoor public areas;

• People in Wales can only meet socially indoors with people they live with (your household) and members of an exclusive extended household (known as a bubble). Meetings or gatherings indoors are limited to six people from the same extended household, not including any children under 11.