Good news has been hard to come by in recent months, so it was a pleasure to be able to vote for extra capital investment in Greenmeadow Community Farm at council last week.

The money will be used to deliver essential maintenance at the farm as we look to make improvements ahead of its re-opening in February.

The farm is a much-valued community facility.

Over the years, there has been much discussion about how we can get the farm to run in a more sustainable way, so that it diverts less funding away from other services. Yet we have to be realistic - like many community facilities, the farm’s value lies far beyond the balance sheet.

The experiences and opportunities it gives children and vulnerable adults are amazing, so I hope we can use this report to work with the fantastic farm staff and build for the farm’s future.

Decisions about capital funding – one-off funding for work as opposed to year-on-year revenue spending – are never easy. For every pound we have to spend on capital projects as a council, there are always ten or more things we’d want to spend it on.

Road resurfacing, schools, facilities for vulnerable children and adults, improvements or repairs to local parks, the canal or community facilities in every area of our borough, emergencies like collapsed culverts or flooding and more. The list never ends, and convincing cases can be made for so many things as a priority.

Over the past decade, the council has prioritised new and improved school facilities, which has made a real difference to the state of the schools our children are taught in.

But that has meant that other areas like the farm have had less capital funding, despite being valued by us all. I accept people may sometimes disagree with capital funding decisions or argue passionately for their priority, but please don’t think these decisions are easy for any councillor.

The council meeting also gave me the chance to say thank you to the Torfaen Council staff who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past six months. So many of our staff have volunteered for redeployment or adjusted the way they work in the face of this pandemic. Local services have had to re-mould how they work. Whole new services like tracing have been set up and have achieved remarkable results compared to across the border in England, thanks to the hard work of council and health board staff.

To residents, please stay vigilant. The R value is going up in Wales and the virus is circulating in our community.

A widespread breakdown of social distancing is resulting in new control measures being introduced as part of local lockdowns across the region. This is all our problem and we need everyone to take responsibility and follow the rules, to protect yourself and your family.

Also, please be understanding if that means that other services are not quite as responsive as usual and thank you for the contribution many of you have made in your communities.

Coverage is often given to how this pandemic has brought out the worst in our society – let’s not forget that it has also brought out the best in our communities.