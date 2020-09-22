GWENT Police have set up a roadblock at the A48 westbound out of Newport, at the border with Cardiff.
The roadside checks between Castleton and St Mellons are part of enforcement measures for the new local lockdown in Newport.
Mark Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament that reducing the amount of journeys and meetings with others resulted in “less danger” being posed.
In his announcement this evening after a COBR meeting with the PM he said: "Only travel when you need to do so. The fewer people we meet and the fewer journeys we make, the safer we all will be".
The changes come as new local restrictions have come into force for people living in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport.