PLAID Cymru leader criticises new coronavirus measures that hospitality businesses in Wales must shut at 10pm every night.

Sales of off-licenses and supermarkets after 10pm will also be stopped and pubs will be required to provide table service only - coming into force on Thursday.

The restrictions apply to Newport and Blaenau Gwent areas as coronavirus cases rise. People must not leave or enter Newport and/or Blaenau Gwent without a "reasonable excuse". This includes travelling for work or for education.

No indoor meetings with people from other households – people in Newport and Blaenau Gwent cannot form or be in so-called "extended households" for the time being.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said that the Welsh Government should go further than closing the pubs at 10pm in areas where there are coronavirus restrictions, such as Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, the sales of alcohol from off licenses should be restricted from 6pm.

He also said that the government should consider closing pubs indoors or follow the example in Ireland by temporarily closing pubs that do not serve food.

Mr Price said these steps should be backed-up by “sector-specific financial support to affected businesses” and added that the next few weeks would be “crucial” in avoiding a second lockdown.

He also called for an enforceable ban on non-essential travel from lockdown areas in the rest of the UK into Wales to “keep communities safe”.

“This is a square peg in a round hole approach from the First Minister,” he added.

“It takes little account of local circumstances and measure announced tonight are arguably too strict for certain parts of the country and too lenient in others. The next few weeks are going to be crucial in avoiding a second lockdown.

“The more comprehensive and earlier restrictions introduced the shorter the period they are likely to be necessary – as is consistent with TAC advice published today.

“In areas of increased restrictions, we should go further than simply closing pubs at 10pm. In those areas, we should also restrict the sales of alcohol from off licences at 6pm and either close pubs indoors completely or close pubs that don’t serve food like they’ve done in Ireland.

“Crucially, these steps must be backed-up by sector-specific financial support to affected businesses.

“Nation-wide, there should be an enforceable ban on non-essential travel from lockdown areas in the rest of the UK into Wales to keep communities where there is decreased transmission safe.

"The First Minister should also consider having Covid-free areas and areas of low community transmission which would be exempt from any nationwide changes.

“This would serve two purposes: it would incentivise continued adherence to the rules in areas of low transmission and increase adherence to the rules in areas of higher transmission”.