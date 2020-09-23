NEWPORT Bus is increasing its services at peak times from next week.
The changes to the current reduced timetable will come into force from Monday, September 28.
The changes have been made to address rising demand for services and increased levels of traffic in the city.
The routes affected by the changes are:
- Route 2A/2C Gaer– Timing change for the 4.45pm service to 5pm Monday to Friday and small timing change on Sundays.
- Route 15/16 Bettws – extra journeys have been added at the busiest times Monday to Friday.
- Route 30 Cardiff - the 2.45pm service from Newport and the 3.45pm from Cardiff (Monday to Friday) have been re-introduced.
- Route 35/36 Duffryn / Celtic Springs – extra journeys have been added at the busier times Monday to Friday
- Route 42/43 Spytty Retail Park / Nash College – Small changes to journey time to improve reliability as the traffic is increasing.
- Route 74A/74C Underwood via Glan Llyn – New morning and afternoon journeys to serve Llanwern High school have been added.
- X74 Chepstow via Caldicot– Additional morning and afternoon services to serve Chepstow School have been introduced.
A Newport Bus spokeswoman said: "Newport Bus is committed to serving the community and will carry on reviewing the bus occupancy to meet the demand.
"We would also like to remind all passengers that face covering (mouth and nose) is mandatory on public transport.
"Antibacterial dispensers can be found on board of every bus for your convenience and safety.
"We would like to thank our passengers and our drivers for their continued support in this difficult time."
Full timetables are available at newportbus.co.uk/journey-planner