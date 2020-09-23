WORK to expand facilities at Pontypool and New Inn railway station with a new park and ride and a footbridge is expected to start next year.

The scheme, which has already received planning permission, will include a new car park which will be accessed off newly-built slip roads from the A4042.

A new footbridge and a lift is also planned, to provide access from the car park to the station’s single ‘island’ platform.

The scheme, funded as part of the £1.2 billion City Deal for the Cardiff Capital Region, is one of several which aims to improve station facilities and increase use of the railway.

Ten local authority initiatives form part of a £50-million programme.

All of the projects were due to start this year and reach completion by 2022, but they have been delayed by a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pontypool project is now out for tender, with an anticipated start date of February 2021.

Cllr Huw David, chairman of the Cardiff Capital Region Transport Authority, said the initiatives are making “good progress”.

“We are delivering in every one of the 10 local authorities to ensure that the benefits are seen across the region,” Cllr David said.

“I commend the team for the excellent work to date keeping all these projects moving forward through what has been an extremely difficult time.”

Under the plans for Pontypool and New Inn, the car park would provide 133 car parking spaces, 11 electric vehicle charging spaces, 11 accessible parking spaces, five motorcycle parking spaces, five drop-off spaces and a cycle shelter.

The proposed footbridge would span the railway line and the platform to the existing car park, measuring 19.5 metres in length.

The project could be a catalyst for increasing train stops at the station and improving connectivity across the region, according to a Torfaen council report.

It could also lead to some people substituting car trips to Newport and Cardiff, as they instead opt for the train.