GYMS, swimming pools and activity classes run by Newport Live at sports and leisure facilities will remain open to city residents despite the local lockdown.
But people who do not live in Newport will be unable to use the facilities whilst the lockdown is in force.
Non-Newport residents who are current members and customers who attend lessons will have their memberships and places frozen, and these will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
“Whilst it is disappointing that we will not be able to welcome many of our customers for a period of time we recognise the importance of the lockdown in keeping everyone safe and well," said Newport Live chief executive Steve Ward.
"We will continue to support residents of Newport with their health and wellbeing through providing access to physical activity in our centres, and are looking into other ways we may be able to support those who are not able to attend in person.”
This announcement does not affect The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, also managed by Newport Live, which remains closed in line with Government guidance until the theatre is safe to reopen.
Full details on how the Newport lockdown will affect Newport Live facilities can be found on its website at http://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/news-events/newport-lockdown/