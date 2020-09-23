South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured these fantastic images of birds across Gwent. There are plenty of other wonderful pictures from around the area to enjoy by on the camera club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Flap: A swan at Cwmbran Pond by Alan Phillips
Gull: Reyan Mohammed captured a picture of this bird in Newport city centre
Flock: John Hamblen took a picture of this bush full of birds
Cosy: Joanne Price snapped this cygnet having a snooze
Perch: This beautiful buzzard was spotted in a field at Llanfoist by Gina Bacchioni when she was out on a walk
Prey: A kestrel resting on the mountain near Blaenavon taken by Leanne Preece