South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured these fantastic images of birds across Gwent.

Flap: A swan at Cwmbran Pond by Alan Phillips

Gull: Reyan Mohammed captured a picture of this bird in Newport city centre

Flock: John Hamblen took a picture of this bush full of birds

Cosy: Joanne Price snapped this cygnet having a snooze

Perch: This beautiful buzzard was spotted in a field at Llanfoist by Gina Bacchioni‎ when she was out on a walk

Prey: A kestrel resting on the mountain near Blaenavon taken by Leanne Preece