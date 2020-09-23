THE latest figures from Transport for Wales (TfW) shows almost four-out-of-five rail passengers are following the new rules on wearing protective face coverings on its public transport services.
But nearly 500 people across Wales were refused travel on TfW services for failing to comply with the mask-wearing rules designed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The latest Welsh Government guidelines have extended the rules wearing face masks to all enclosed public spaces including in and on stations, platforms, and in car parks.
Leyton Powell, TfW's safety and assurance director, said: “Our statistics reveal that we have now positively managed behavioural change on our train network, as on average we’re seeing 78 per cent of people complying and wearing a face covering on TfW trains.
"The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and I’d like to thank all those adhering to the rules."
People exempt from wearing a mask can choose to be identified through the Sunflower Lanyard Hidden Disabilities scheme, TfW said.
“In line with the rest of Wales, we’re now asking our customers who are not exempt to also wear a face covering while at our stations, on our platforms and in our car parks," Mr Powell added. "These are extra safety measures that will allow us to keep operating safely.”